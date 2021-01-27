Two Rivers reports only seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — Only seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

The cases include four in Buffalo County and one each in Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties.

In a weekly report, Two Rivers noted new cases have dropped dramatically in the past week, as did positivity rates across all seven counties of the district.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,430 total cases, 8,233 of which were no longer symptomatic and 107 deaths.

Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease, and are now in the high 300s, on Wednesday morning, there were 360 active hospitalizations.

On the vaccination front, so far 1.78 percent of 1.48 million people in the state have completed their vaccinations.

Nebraska has reported a total of 188,122 total cases, 133,206 recoveries and 1,905 deaths.