Two Rivers reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LEXINGTON — There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in four counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Monday, March 15.

The cases include five in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one each in Dawson and Kearney counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since March 2020, there have been 2,778 total cases reported in Dawson County and 175 in Gopser County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,163 total cases, 9,723 of which are no longer symptomatic and 116 deaths.

There were at least 391 new cases reported in Nebraska on Monday and there are currently 121 active hospitalizations in the state on Tuesday morning.

Nebraska has recorded a total of 204,753 cases, 158,741 recoveries and 2,127 deaths.