Two Rivers reports four additional COVID-19 deaths in the district

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in their seven county district, including Dawson and Gosper counties.
The only information provided by Two Rivers is that the ages of the individuals ranged from the 60s to 90s.
Between Sept. 24-30, there were 319 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district.
7-day rolling averages for this week include:
- Buffalo County – 53.22 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Dawson County – 44.20 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Franklin County – 19.18 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Gosper County – 28.72 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Harlan County – 4.23 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Kearney County – 30.79 daily cases per 100,000 residents
- Phelps County – 56.93 daily cases per 100,000 residents
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over a 14 day period, there are 500 cases per 100,000 in Dawson County and 248 cases per 100,000 in Gosper County.
“Two Rivers Public Health Department is quickly becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations. Due to this, positive individuals under 18, and 70 or older are being contacted as time allows,”
according to a Two Rivers press release.
“Every person who is positive for COVID-19 will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations. It should be noted that when a test is completed, the testing facility/healthcare provider is responsible for notifying the person of the test results,” according to the release.
“The facility then enters the results into the system that goes to the State of Nebraska reporting center. Once those test results are received by the state, TRPHD is then notified of positive tests. Unfortunately, this process can take 48-72 hours to complete,” according to the release.
Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics in the local area, they include,
Wednesday, Oct. 6: 11:30 a.m. Elwood, 106 Rockford St.
Thursday, Oct. 7: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
Thursday, Oct. 14: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
Friday, Oct. 15: 11:30 a.m. Gothenburg, Peterson Grocery Store.
Wednesday, Oct. 20: 11:30 a.m. Cozad, 201 E. 8th St.
Thursday, Oct. 21: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: 11:30 a.m. Elwood, 106 Rockford St.
Thursday, Oct. 28: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
According to Two Rivers, 55.1 percent and 49.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties adult populations have been fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, Oct. 4, there were 411 people in the hospital with COVID-19 across the state. There have also been 2,427 deaths.
“Reports of new cases have been falling steadily in recent weeks as much of the country moves past a summer surge. That progress has been especially pronounced in Southern states that saw the highest infection rates,” according to the New York Times, “There are about 20,000 fewer coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide as there were at the start of September.”
“Nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths are being reported each day. On Friday, the country surpassed 700,000 total deaths in the pandemic,” according to the New York Times.