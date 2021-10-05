Two Rivers reports four additional COVID-19 deaths in the district

According to Two Rivers, 55.1 percent and 49.5 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties adult populations have been fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, Oct. 4, there were 411 people in the hospital with COVID-19 across the state. There have also been 2,427 deaths.

“Reports of new cases have been falling steadily in recent weeks as much of the country moves past a summer surge. That progress has been especially pronounced in Southern states that saw the highest infection rates,” according to the New York Times, “There are about 20,000 fewer coronavirus patients hospitalized nationwide as there were at the start of September.”

“Nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths are being reported each day. On Friday, the country surpassed 700,000 total deaths in the pandemic,” according to the New York Times.