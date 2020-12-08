Two Rivers reports five more COVID-19 related deaths

LEXINGTON — Five more people have died due to COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. Two Rivers Public Health Director urges local policies based on scientific data are implemented.

The deaths include, from Buffalo County, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, in Gosper County, a man in his 80s and in Phelps County, a woman in her 80s.

The death toll in the district has now risen to 82 since the first death in March.

According to date from the New York Times, 205 Nebraskans have died due to COVID-19 in just the first seven days of December, this is more than any previous entire month, save for November.

Additionally, there were 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Two Rivers district on Monday. There were 19 in Dawson County, 15 in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County, three in Franklin County and two in Harlan County.

Holderge became the westernmost Nebraska community with a mask mandate, which was approved by the city council in a 6-2 vote on Monday.