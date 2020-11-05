Two Rivers reports 94 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

DAWSON COUNTY — The day after Nebraskans hit the polls, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 94 cases throughout their seven county region, but with the majority in Buffalo and Dawson County

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Buffalo County – 48

Dawson County – 27

Kearney County – 9

Phelps County – 6

Gosper County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Harlan County – 1

Currently, there are 529 active cases in Buffalo County, 794 cases have been reported in the last four weeks. The total for the county has reached 2,099.

Dawson County has 193 active cases, in the last four weeks 250 new cases have been reported. The total has reached 1,401.

Gosper County has 11 active cases, the total has reached 67.

As of Thursday morning, the Two Rivers region remains in the pandemic risk level, according to their risk dial. There have been 4,343 total cases in the district, 2,686 of which are no longer symptomatic and 38 deaths.

Nebraska now records 75,888 total cases, 45,772 recoveries and now 669 deaths.