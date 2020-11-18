Two Rivers reports 80 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — Cases dropped out of the hundreds down to 80 on Tuesday across the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

New cases confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Buffalo County – 46

Dawson County – 14

Phelps County – 13

Kearney County – 5

Gosper County – 2

Dawson County currently has 481 active cases, Gosper County, 39 cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lexington Regional Health Center has started to see patients who need to be hospitalized due to the virus.

“We have seen an increase in community spread and outpatient positivity rates. We do have hospitalized patients from the community and outside of the Lexington community including patients we have accepted from area tertiary hospitals,” Brenna Bartruff LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations said.

“We are grateful that we can assist the tertiary facilities just like they were able to assist us during Lexington's surge last spring,” Bartruff said.

Currently there are 978 active hospitalizations in Nebraska due to COVID-19.

Two Rivers reports a total of 5,850 cases, 3,322 of which are no longer symptomatic and 46 deaths.

Nebraska, as a state, now has a total of 103,805 cases, 54,604 recoveries and now 816 deaths.