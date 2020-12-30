Two Rivers reports 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — There were 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The cases included 35 in Buffalo County, 18 in Phelps County, 14 in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, three in Franklin County and one in Harlan County.

Locally, there are 272 active cases in Dawson County and 36 in Gosper County.

There have been 94 deaths in the seven county region, 1,603 statewide.

Across the state active hospitalizations have been holding steady in the 500s after falling from a severe peak in mid-November. On Wednesday, there were 517 active hospitalizations. This puts the state in the ‘blue’ phase of the directed health measures.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 8,499 total virus cases, 6,887 of which are no longer symptomatic. The state reports 163,781 total cases, of those, 105,135 have recovered.