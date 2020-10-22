Two Rivers reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, majority in Buffalo County

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County recorded the majority of the 73 new COVID-19 cases which were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Buffalo County – 57

Dawson County – 7

Kearney County – 6

Phelps County – 3

Gosper, Harlan and Franklin County did not report any new cases.

With the 57 new cases reported, Buffalo County now has 406 active cases, Dawson County has 102 active cases and Gosper County has 12 active cases.

Case totals for counties,

Buffalo County – 1,636

Dawson County – 1,201

Phelps County – 261

Kearney County – 245

Franklin County – 77

Gosper County – 54

Harlan County – 47

Two Rivers is set to update their risk dial for their seven county region today, but as of Wednesday morning, it remained in the high, “elevated,” category. The health department now reports 3,521 total cases, 2,332 of which are no longer symptomatic and 31 deaths.

Nebraska now records 60,308 total cases, 39,905 recoveries and 576 deaths.