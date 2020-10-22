 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, majority in Buffalo County
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, majority in Buffalo County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clinical trial begins in US to test possible coronavirus treatment

Transmission electron microscope image of the novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY and INFECTIOUS DISEASES-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES

DAWSON COUNTY — Buffalo County recorded the majority of the 73 new COVID-19 cases which were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday.

Cases confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • Buffalo County – 57
  • Dawson County – 7
  • Kearney County – 6
  • Phelps County – 3

Gosper, Harlan and Franklin County did not report any new cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the 57 new cases reported, Buffalo County now has 406 active cases, Dawson County has 102 active cases and Gosper County has 12 active cases.

Case totals for counties,

  • Buffalo County – 1,636
  • Dawson County – 1,201
  • Phelps County – 261
  • Kearney County – 245
  • Franklin County – 77
  • Gosper County – 54
  • Harlan County – 47

Two Rivers is set to update their risk dial for their seven county region today, but as of Wednesday morning, it remained in the high, “elevated,” category. The health department now reports 3,521 total cases, 2,332 of which are no longer symptomatic and 31 deaths.

Nebraska now records 60,308 total cases, 39,905 recoveries and 576 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lex homecoming royalty
Latest Headlines

Lex homecoming royalty

LEXINGTON — The 2020 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against Alliance on Friday, Oct. 16.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics