Two Rivers reports 50 new cases of COVID-19 in six of their seven counties Tuesday

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in their district on Tuesday, with Buffalo and Phelps County having the majority of cases.

Cases confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Buffalo County – 21

Phelps County – 14

Dawson County – 6

Franklin County – 5

Kearney County – 3

Harlan County – 1

There are 406 active cases in Buffalo County and 108 in Phelps County, as of Tuesday morning.

Gosper County was the only area to not report any new cases, there are currently 12 active cases in the county.

At the moment Dawson County has 102 active cases.

Case totals for the counties,

Buffalo County – 1,577

Dawson County – 1,194

Phelps County – 257

Kearney County – 239

Franklin County – 77

Gosper County – 54

Harlan County – 47

Two Rivers reports 3,448 total COVID-19 cases in its district, 2,290 of which are no longer symptomatic and 31 deaths, the risk dial remains in the high, “elevated area.”

Nebraska, as a state, now has 59,409 total cases, 39,687 recoveries and now 565 deaths.