DAWSON COUNTY — A new high in COVID-19 cases was reported on Monday as the spike continues across the Two Rivers Public Health Department region.
The cases for Monday, Aug. 10 include,
Buffalo County – 22
Dawson County – 4
Phelps County – 3
Kearney County – 2
In the last two weeks, Dawson County has recorded 46 new cases of the virus. There have been 961 total cases, with 10 deaths.
Gosper County has recorded five cases in the same time period, with the total now reaching 19 cases. There have been no deaths in the county.
Buffalo County has seen a notable increase in cases, with 149 being discovered in the last 14 days, with the total now reaching 435. There has been one death in the county due to the virus.
In Phelps County there have been 40 total cases, Kearney County, 53 total, Franklin County, 12 and Harlan County, one case.
Across the Two Rivers district there have been 1,514 total cases, with 1,216 of those no longer being symptomatic. There have been 11 deaths. The Two Rivers district remains at an elevated risk, according to the risk dial.
Douglas County, hard hit by the virus, now has 11,345 total cases, with 1,646 new cases found in the last two weeks.
Lancaster County has 3,312 total cases.
Nebraska has recorded 28,696 total cases, with 21,113 recoveries and 348 deaths.
