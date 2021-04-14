Two Rivers reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the district

LEXINGTON — There were 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the first two days of the week by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The cases on Monday, April 12 included 12 in Buffalo County four in Kearney County, two in Phelps County and one each in Dawson and Franklin counties.

Cases on Tuesday, April 13 included eight in Buffalo County and one each in Kearney and Phelps counties.

As of Wednesday morning, 34.3 percent of the Two Rivers district’s eligible population was fully vaccinated, this amounts to 76,116 total people.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,427 total cases, 10,045 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the state continue to hover in the 160s, on Wednesday morning there were 166 active hospitalizations.

Nebraska has fully vaccinated 31.4 percent of the eligible population. The state has reported 215,074 total cases, 165,985 recoveries and 2,226 deaths.