Two Rivers reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in five of the counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

The cases included nine in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, and two in both Harlan County and Phelps County.

To date, there have been 2,677 total cases reported in Dawson County and 173 in Gosper County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers has reported 9,591 total cases, 8,506 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 109 deaths in the region.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 115 total cases reported across the state.

Hospitalizations continue to decline across Nebraska, with numbers falling into the low 300s, on Wednesday morning there were 305 active hospitalizations.

Nebraska has reported 191,437 total cases of the virus, 137,446 recoveries and 1,929 deaths.