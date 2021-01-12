Two Rivers reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LEXINGTON — On Monday, Jan. 11, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 throughout four counties of the district.

The cases included, 15 in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, three in Dawson County and two in Kearney County.

To date, Two Rivers has reported a total of 9,013 cases, 7,648 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 101 deaths in the seven county district.

Hospitalizations throughout Nebraska have been holding steady in the high 400s for the past several days, on Tuesday morning there were 484 active hospitalizations.

So far, Nebraska has reported 176,670 total cases, 122,564 recoveries and 1,772 deaths.