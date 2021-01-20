Two Rivers reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

LEXINGTON — 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The cases include 14 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County, and one each in Gosper, Phelps and Franklin counties.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,230 total cases, 7,969 of which are no longer symptomatic.

Data from the state was not available Wednesday morning as the COVID-19 dashboard was down for maintenance.

Information about vaccinations was still available, so far, a total of 192,078 vaccines have been distributed. Of those, 109,526 of which have been administered, 93,349 have received their first dose, while 16,177 have received their second does.

The percentage of the 1.48 million, who are 16 and older, who have received the vaccine has now increased to 1.09 percent.