Two Rivers reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

LEXINGTON — There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in four counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Wednesday.

The cases included eight in Buffalo County, four in Phelps County, two in Kearney County and only one in Dawson County.

Two Rivers did note, as a result of continued data clean up and disease investigation by Two Rivers, as well as state partners, case numbers may appear to be inconsistent with daily reporting.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,614 total cases, 8,528 of which are no longer symptomatic and 109 deaths.

Hospitalizations across Nebraska have fallen into the low 300s, with 305 active hospitalizations reported on Thursday morning.

The vaccination effort across the state also continues, so far 300,400 total vaccines have been allocated, of those 198,194 have been administered, if those 143,178 first doses have been administrated, while 55,016 second doses have been received.

The percentage of the population, 1.48 million, who have completed their vaccinations, has risen to 3.71 percent.

To date, Nebraska has reported 192,042 total cases, 137,684 recoveries and 1,931 deaths.