Two Rivers Public Health Department service programs strive for better public health

LEXINGTON — Investment in public health has been a major boon for communities, where disease and infection used to run rampant in population centers, now with a focus on public health, these places are safe places to live.
Moving into 2020 Two Rivers Public Health Department seeks to provide effective public health programs to benefit the people who live in their coverage area.
Two Rivers Public Health Department health director Jeremy Eschliman appeared before the Lexington city council to give an update on services provided by the organization.
Two Rivers was created in 2003 and they cover seven counties in south central Nebraska, including Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, Harlan and Franklin.
According to their website, “Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders, and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district.”
Eschliman spoke of the importance of engaging community leaders and said he plans to visit city councils and county boards twice throughout 2020. He noted Lexington and Dawson County are well represented in Two Rivers board positions.
Two Rivers provides 10 different services which touch on public health in one way or another.
Emergency response activities include developing and testing plans for responding to disasters in an effort to protect the Two Rivers district from health threats, according to the website.
Eschliman said 2019 was a notable year for weather events, including multiple rounds of flooding, of which the July 8 flood impacted Two Rivers coverage area particularly hard and the agency took part in relief efforts.
Two Rivers has a program called Disrupting the Pathway to Violence and it is focused on two communities in the coverage area, including Lexington and Kearney. The reasoning for this is Lexington is one of the larger population centers in the Two Rivers district and the diversity of the population brings new perspectives to the program.
“Violence is step by step process,” Eschliman said, “there are a series of events which occur,” He added it’s Two Rivers’ goal to intercede in this process before violence is ever reached.
Disease surveillance and investigations is another part of Two River’s services.
“The intention of surveillance is to identify, promptly investigate, and monitor each incident of a reported communicable disease. Timely recognition of the disease within the community enables the proper implementation of prevention and control activities. This action can contain the spread of the disease before the illness becomes a major public health crisis,” according to their website.
Seasonal influenza can be more deadly than people realize and Eschliman encouraged people to get their flu shots. Two Rivers monitors influenza through a number of ways including hospital surveillance, sentinel surveillance, laboratory report, etc.
Chronic disease prevention is also one of Two Rivers services. “Preventing a disease is cheaper than treating it,” Eschliman said. Many diseases can be prevented by a healthy amount of proper diet and exercise and Two Rivers supports increased walking and biking for people to lead healthier lifestyles.
Preventing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, ties in with choosing healthy eating options, “This program promotes healthy choices like low-sodium option, high fiber, and high protein options. This program helps to empower consumers on the healthy options that are available, so they can make informed decisions that lead toward a healthy lifestyle,” according to the Two Rivers site.
Just as physical wellbeing can lead to a longer, healthier life, mental well-being is just as important. Eschliman made the point that all the healthy eating and exercise in the world won’t help if someone does not feel comfortable in their own home or if they struggle with mental health issues.
Two Rivers also supports programs which help veterans who may struggle with PTSD or are finding it difficult to reintegrate back into the community.
Rooted in Relationships, RIR, is a program which at a glance, helps parents be better parents. Two Rivers provides the backbone for this organization in the area.
RIR stresses the importance of the social-emotional development from birth through age eight, which are some of the most formative years of a person’s life and experiences here can lead to lifelong consequences, for better or worse.
RIR also highlights the need for quality child care options for a community to choose from, an area which Lexington is currently lacking.
Good oral health is crucial to overall health and Eschliman said dental health programs are some of the toughest to sustain and work needs to be done in this area to ensure there are viable programs.
One program which Two Rivers supports is Lifesmiles Dental Health.
The program’s object is to, “collaborate with community based groups, healthcare providers, and organizations to provide preventive dental services with goals of improving access to dental care. Lifesmiles provides services in preschools, Head Starts, schools, WIC clinics, and long-term care facilities in the Two Rivers Public Health Service area,” according to their website.
Eschliman said Two Rivers has three main priorities, access to care, mental health and high impact prevention.
When asked about mental health in particular, Eschliman said the whole state has a shortage of mental health providers, especially pediatricians, those who are qualified to care for infants, children and adolescents. He added access to these doctors is limited mainly to Lincoln and Omaha.
“We have a shortage in behavioral health,” said Eschliman.
More information about Two Rivers services, programs and disease information can be found at their website, www.trphd.org
