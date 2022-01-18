Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed district’s COVID-19 cases have hit an all-time high

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed an all-time record of 764 COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 5-11.
That is the highest weekly number since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020, and more than double the number of cases reported Dec. 29-Jan. 4. That week’s figure of 398 was nearly double the 186 cases of Dec. 20-28, and this week’s tally is more than four times as high.
The district’s COVID-19 risk dial has returned to the red “severe” zone. It had sat there for 13 consecutive weeks, from Sept. 16-Dec.21, 2021, before dropping into the orange “elevated” zone for two weeks.
The new reading reflects the explosive increase in new cases, scarce testing availability and dramatically elevated test positivity rates across the Two Rivers district, according to Two Rivers.
Over 20 percent of all tests recorded in the district have been positive. More than 15 percent of all positive tests in the past six months have been reported since Dec. 28.
In the past week, six of the seven Two Rivers counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps — had a positivity rate of 30 percent for tests. Most affected have been people aged 18-50, but testing services remain scarce.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, over the past two weeks there have been 290 cases reported in Dawson County and 19 cases in Gosper County.
Effective Tuesday, Jan. 18, all visitors and patients to Lexington Regional Health Center over the age of two will be required to wear hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask inside their facilities. Fabric masks, gaiters, vented masks and bandanas are not allowed at this time, according to LRHC.
Despite the surge, vaccinations continue to lag. Two Rivers holds regular clinics in Lexington, Holdrege, Franklin, Kearney and Cozad, but as of Wednesday morning, just under half the total of 97,132 people in Two Rivers had received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to DHHS, Dawson County’s vaccination rate is around 57 percent, while Gosper’s is near 48 percent.
Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics across the local area:
- Wednesday, Jan. 19: 11:30 a.m. – Elwood, 406 Ripley St.
- Thursday, Jan. 20: 4 p.m. – Lexington, 201 E. 5th St.
- Wednesday, Feb. 2: 11:30 a.m. – Cozad, 613 W. 13th St.
- Thursday, Feb. 10: 4 p.m. – Lexington, 201 E. 5th St.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23: 11:30 a.m. – Cozad, 613 W. 13th St.
Two Rivers continues to host a public COVID-19 testing site in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Those seeking to be tested are required to register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations recently have surpassed the last peak in numbers that occurred in mid-December, 2021. According to DHHS, on Friday, Jan. 14, there were 675 hospitalizations across the state, the last peak in cases occurred on Dec. 13, 2021, when there were 637 hospitalizations.
"There is no doubt we are still in one of the darkest times of the pandemic," Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association said Monday during a conference call with reporters. "This is going to be with us for a little while longer,” the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
The spread of omicron has also pushed Lincoln to reimpose the mask mandate officials let expire just before Christmas and led Omaha to impose its own last week over the objections of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
On Friday, Jan. 14, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a new directed health measure that suspended non-emergency medical surgeries at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha until Feb. 13.
“Hospitals that decide to operate under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today’s DHM makes sure the Nebraska Medical Center remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”
As of Sunday, Jan. 16, 65 percent of the state’s total population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, while 6.6 percent have been partially vaccinated.
There were 11,424 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 723 from prior week, according to DHHS.
To date there have been 392,027 total positive cases and 2,944 deaths in the state.
“The Omicron variant has pushed the country’s daily case reports to record levels, with more than 800,000 new infections being reported each day,” according to the New York Times, “About 150,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, more than at any previous point in the pandemic. That figure includes so-called incidental infections of people with minor symptoms who are hospitalized for reasons other than the virus.”
“Around 1,900 deaths are being announced each day, a 50 percent increase over the last two weeks,” according to the New York Times, “With many people testing themselves on at-home tests, and other infections going undetected, reported cases are an undercount of actual infections, but indicate how the virus is spreading. Case trends help officials, businesses and residents assess risk and make decisions. Hospitalizations show strain on health care systems and can indicate the severity of recent infections.”