Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed district’s COVID-19 cases have hit an all-time high

“Hospitals that decide to operate under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Today’s DHM makes sure the Nebraska Medical Center remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”

As of Sunday, Jan. 16, 65 percent of the state’s total population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, while 6.6 percent have been partially vaccinated.

There were 11,424 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 723 from prior week, according to DHHS.

To date there have been 392,027 total positive cases and 2,944 deaths in the state.

“The Omicron variant has pushed the country’s daily case reports to record levels, with more than 800,000 new infections being reported each day,” according to the New York Times, “About 150,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, more than at any previous point in the pandemic. That figure includes so-called incidental infections of people with minor symptoms who are hospitalized for reasons other than the virus.”

“Around 1,900 deaths are being announced each day, a 50 percent increase over the last two weeks,” according to the New York Times, “With many people testing themselves on at-home tests, and other infections going undetected, reported cases are an undercount of actual infections, but indicate how the virus is spreading. Case trends help officials, businesses and residents assess risk and make decisions. Hospitalizations show strain on health care systems and can indicate the severity of recent infections.”