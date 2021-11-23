Two Rivers: Nebraska’s COVID-19 rate as proportion of population is twice the national average

Only one out of 28 ICU beds is currently available across the district and almost 40 percent of those are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Also, less than 25 percent of the medical and surgical in-patient beds are currently available.

Staffing shortages continue to impede efforts to expand bed availability, both in Two Rivers district and across Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Nov. 5, 47 percent of the Two Rivers total population and almost 59 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, compared to the almost 57 percent of the entire state population.

As of Nov. 16, Dawson County continues to have the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated at 49.3 percent, Gosper County is at 45.4 percent.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

For these reasons, the risk dial is increased slightly from last week in the ‘pandemic’ zone. The increased dial reading reflects weekly case incidence, drop in ICU availability and the higher hospitalization rates across the counties, according to Two Rivers.