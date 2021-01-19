Two Rivers monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks in Cozad, Elwood and Johnson Lake

LEXINGTON — Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Cozad, Elwood and Johnson Lake have been reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, while daily rates in Lexington have remained steady.

Testing availability is steady across the district but there seems to be reduced utilization in Lexington, Two Rivers reported.

COVID-19 testing has risen across Two Rivers Health District in the past week, and positivity rates seem to have dropped across all seven counties, according to their district report

ICU availability and COVID-19 medical and surgical bed usage in the Lexington urban area have remained within safe levels during the past two weeks.

Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures, social distancing, correct and consistent masking, at all times to protect themselves and others, according to Two Rivers.

Dawson County only recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to Two Rivers.