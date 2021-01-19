Two Rivers monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks in Cozad, Elwood and Johnson Lake

LEXINGTON — Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Cozad, Elwood and Johnson Lake have been reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, while daily rates in Lexington have remained steady.
Testing availability is steady across the district but there seems to be reduced utilization in Lexington, Two Rivers reported.
COVID-19 testing has risen across Two Rivers Health District in the past week, and positivity rates seem to have dropped across all seven counties, according to their district report
ICU availability and COVID-19 medical and surgical bed usage in the Lexington urban area have remained within safe levels during the past two weeks.
Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures, social distancing, correct and consistent masking, at all times to protect themselves and others, according to Two Rivers.
Dawson County only recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to Two Rivers.
Dawson County has 311 active virus cases and Gosper County has 28 active cases.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,171 total cases, 7,807 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 102 deaths across the seven county district, over 60 percent of the deaths occurred in November and December alone, according to Two Rivers.
The most recent death in the district was reported on Wednesday, the individual was a Phelps County female in her 80s. Two Rivers noted deaths are only reported after sufficient research to determine if it was related to COVID-19, deaths may not be reported immediately.
The Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial remained at the same place, in the ‘elevated’ level, last week.
Hospitalizations across the state have continued to slowly trend downward into the lower 400s. As of Monday afternoon, there were 420 active hospitalizations. If hospitalizations drop below 400, it will further loosen directed health measure restrictions.
Nebraska, to date, has reported 181,978 total cases, 126,504 recoveries and 1,837 deaths.