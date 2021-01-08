Two Rivers increases COVID-19 risk dial deeper into ‘elevated’ level, 58 cases reported Thursday

LEXINGTON — While 58 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, the risk dial was also increased deeper into the ‘elevated’ level, representing lost progress.

The new cases on Thursday included 26 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one each in Gopser, Harlan and Kearney counties.

Currently, there are 288 active virus cases in Dawson County and 31 in Gosper County, according to Two Rivers.

An additional death was also reported on Thursday, a Dawson County female in her 70s. Deaths across the district have now reached 101.

In a weekly report, Two Rivers stated weekly COVID-19 positivity rates have risen across the district and lower overall levels of testing have seemed to compound this trend.

“Although testing availability is steady across the district, reduced uptake of public and private testing over the past two weeks is cause for concern. COVID outbreaks in residential facilities seem to have subsided for now,” Two Rivers stated.

Two Rivers also pushed the risk dial deeper back into the ‘elevated’ level for several reasons.