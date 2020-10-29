Two Rivers increases COVID-19 dial into red ‘pandemic’ level for the first time in 2020

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department increased its weekly risk dial for COVID-19 into the red, ‘pandemic’ level for this first time since the pandemic began earlier this year.
There are currently 795 active virus cases throughout the seven county region Two Rivers oversees, 418 are in Buffalo County, 134 in Dawson County and 112 in Phelps County.
To date, there have been 37 deaths due to the virus, with five deaths reported just last week.
Due to the red level on the risk dial, Two Rivers recommends individuals,
- Work from home
- Stay home unless you must travel for work, or need medical care or food
- Maintain a distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Wear face coverings outside your home and when you are near others
- Avoid group gatherings if you cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others
- Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high-contact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/or touching your face, and before eating
- Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash your hands
- If you have flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, stay home. This includes essential personnel such as safety forces and medical staff
- Minimize contact with symptomatic people
- Take daily temperature checks at work
- Do not touch any surfaces with your bare hands
- Use a barrier such as a paper towel or clothing if hand contact is unavoidable
- Wash hands or apply sanitizer after touching high contact surfaces
- Enhance disinfection procedures, especially for door/other handles, light switches and bathroom fixtures
Two Rivers lists the following reasons as to why their risk dial would be increased into the pandemic level,
- Widespread community or regional transmission of COVID
- There is a significant increase in COVID positive cases OR percent positive cases which may potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system
- There is a significant increase in Flu-Like Symptoms and COVID-like syndromic cases which may potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system
- Hospitals are utilizing Surge Capacity
- There is an inadequate testing capacity for critical workers
- There is inadequate capacity to conduct investigation and contact tracing
- There are shortages of critical medical equipment or testing supplies
- There are PPE shortages impacting critical healthcare workers
Two Rivers is not recommending schools close and will continue working with districts to ensure the safety of students.
In a letter to school superintendents, Two Rivers said, “schools have proven to be a very safe place for those in the buildings with very little school-based transmissions of COVID19. Having seen the strenuous efforts area schools have employed to protect their students and staff, we are recommending changes in school based plans to allow continuance of in person schooling during pandemic levels of risk.”
Nebraska as a whole has been seeing a surge of new virus cases. As of Wednesday, total cases were 66,545, with 55 COVID-19-related deaths over the last seven days, for a total of 620.
