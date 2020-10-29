Two Rivers increases COVID-19 dial into red ‘pandemic’ level for the first time in 2020

Two Rivers lists the following reasons as to why their risk dial would be increased into the pandemic level,

Widespread community or regional transmission of COVID

There is a significant increase in COVID positive cases OR percent positive cases which may potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system

There is a significant increase in Flu-Like Symptoms and COVID-like syndromic cases which may potentially overwhelm the local healthcare system

Hospitals are utilizing Surge Capacity

There is an inadequate testing capacity for critical workers

There is inadequate capacity to conduct investigation and contact tracing

There are shortages of critical medical equipment or testing supplies

There are PPE shortages impacting critical healthcare workers

Two Rivers is not recommending schools close and will continue working with districts to ensure the safety of students.

In a letter to school superintendents, Two Rivers said, “schools have proven to be a very safe place for those in the buildings with very little school-based transmissions of COVID19. Having seen the strenuous efforts area schools have employed to protect their students and staff, we are recommending changes in school based plans to allow continuance of in person schooling during pandemic levels of risk.”

Nebraska as a whole has been seeing a surge of new virus cases. As of Wednesday, total cases were 66,545, with 55 COVID-19-related deaths over the last seven days, for a total of 620.