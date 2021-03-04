Two Rivers holding mass vaccination clinic at Viaero Event Center tomorrow

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is asking that all unvaccinated people 65+, healthcare workers, first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, Funeral Home staff and educators contact our office today to set up an appointment for our clinic on Friday at the Viaero Center. The clinic, led by Two Rivers Public Health is planned for Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic will feature the recently approved Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The Janssen vaccine is a one-dose shot with similar health and safety measures as the previous vaccines which utilize two doses.
The clinic, led by Two Rivers Public Health is planned for Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney from 9:00 to 3:30. Only those with confirmed appointments will be able to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins will be allowed. To register for the vaccine waiting list, please go to www.trphd.org.
If you have already registered, there is no need to register again.
Those eligible to receive vaccine this week include those aged 65+, first responders, utility workers, and educators. Other clinics will be scheduled as allocations of vaccine are received, and Two Rivers will ensure residents of the district are notified when they are eligible for vaccine. To guarantee residents are contacted when it is time, they must be registered to receive a shot.
It is important to note that these vaccines will be administered by appointment only. If there would happen to be any extra doses available, those persons will be contacted by Two Rivers directly.
No walk-ins will be honored. Due to the timing of the clinic, Two Rivers Public Health Department office will be closed for the duration of Friday.