Two Rivers holding mass vaccination clinic at Viaero Event Center tomorrow

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is asking that all unvaccinated people 65+, healthcare workers, first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, Funeral Home staff and educators contact our office today to set up an appointment for our clinic on Friday at the Viaero Center. The clinic, led by Two Rivers Public Health is planned for Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic will feature the recently approved Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The Janssen vaccine is a one-dose shot with similar health and safety measures as the previous vaccines which utilize two doses.

The clinic, led by Two Rivers Public Health is planned for Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney from 9:00 to 3:30. Only those with confirmed appointments will be able to receive the vaccine. No walk-ins will be allowed. To register for the vaccine waiting list, please go to www.trphd.org.

If you have already registered, there is no need to register again.