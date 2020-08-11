Two Rivers health director talks recent spike in cases, schools opening and contact tracing

LEXINGTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on into late summer, Two Rivers Public Health Department Health Director Jeremy Eschliman spoke with the Lexington Clipper-Herald about the recent spike in cases, schools reopening and contact tracing.
Since the COVID-19 virus reached Nebraska in March, cases spiked throughout the Two Rivers region, especially in Dawson County in April and May. Eschliman said the large number of cases in Lexington were closely associated with the meat packing process.
Tyson Foods reported COVID-19 had been reported among their plant workers around the country, but never specified the number of cases which had been detected in the Lexington plant.
Buffalo County also reported cases which were tied to the meat packing facility in Gibbon.
By June and early July, numbers of reported cases had begun to diminish, Eschliman said. Two Rivers, which had been reporting on cases daily, was beginning to shift to a weekly report for the region.
Days after this announcement, cases across the region began to spike again.
While Dawson County had been the center for the first spike, the significant uptick of cases in late July and early August were focused in Buffalo and Kearney County. According to a report by Two Rivers, Kearney and Ravenna are areas of concern.
Eschliman said they are now seeing the distribution of cases mirroring the population, which tells Two Rivers the virus is now community wide.
He said the recent spike in cases can be attributed to the time frame between July 1 and 4, when people gathered to enjoy Independence Day festivities.
Case numbers were dropping in June and early July due to the restrictions of the early directed health measures, as the state began to loosen restrictions, the number of cases began to rise.
The virus was transmitted during social events which were taking place. Eschliman said the, “return to normal,” meant an uprising rise in new cases. He added the early directed health measures were working to slow the spread and if no action had been taken, the cases would have overwhelmed the health care system.
Another point which is clear, younger people are driving this recent spike in cases. From June 15 to Aug. 1, the seven day average of cases for children in the 18-29 age range increased dramatically.
Eschliman said it is the younger population which is getting sick and may be asymptomatic or the symptoms are mild, this may be causing many to downplay the severity and continue to spread the virus to older adults.
Due to the spike in cases and the geographic spread of the virus, Eschliman said the Two Rivers region is still in an elevated risk. This can be dangerous for those who are most at risk, for example, younger children, pregnant woman and the elderly population.
If there is an outbreak of the virus in a long-term care facility, it almost always leads to death, said Eschliman.
Two Rivers has been working with the schools throughout their region to prepare for the reopening of school.
The name of the game for schools, Eschliman said, is risk mitigation. Two Rivers have discussed different strategies with schools, such as staggering schedules, masks mandates, hand washing, etc.
Schools are one of the largest social aggregators and Eschliman said there will be an increase in the case load as schools reopen, but added the more effective the risk mitigation, the less chance of the virus spreading throughout a school.
If cases are reported in a school, contract tracing will be necessary and this will be conducted by Two Rivers.
Eschliman said the health department receives lab reports from their seven counties and they will work with the sister agencies when tracking cases.
Two Rivers is trying to quicken the contract tracing process, the faster they can isolate someone with the virus, the fewer people who might be unknowingly exposed.
In the hypothetical case of a school aged child testing positive for the virus, Eschliman said Two Rivers will contact the school district and parents to get more information and to conduct a disease investigation.
The investigation looks into who they have been around, if they were in contact with people under a six feet distance for longer than 15 minutes. This information determines the people who need to be quarantined.
Eschliman said those who are currently symptomatic are isolated and those who are at risk of infection are quarantined.
A whole family may need to be quarantined if a child is infected with the virus.
One thing which can change the dynamic is the wearing of a mask, exposure to someone with the virus can be mitigated if one is wearing a mask at the time of contact.
Eschliman said Two Rivers board of directors recently approved a resolution to endorse face mask use while in public. While the health department noted this was not a mandate, it was done to show the region the department’s dedication to protect citizens from COVID-19.
While Two Rivers own mission has remain unchanged during the pandemic, Eschliman said their priorities have shifted to timely disease investigation, which can be a matter of life or death in some cases.
They also have focused on continuity of operations and continued disease surveillance, not just of COVID-19, but other viruses and diseases such as influenza or West Nile virus.
The staff of the health department has also grown to accommodate the need, from 10 people before the pandemic, to now 20, said Eschliman.
