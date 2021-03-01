Two Rivers further lowers their COVID-19 risk dial, over 7,000 have received their vaccinations

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was further downgraded into the ‘moderate’ risk last week.

Two Rivers said test positivity ratios remain low for all counties in the district, despite a brief rise in cases last week. Rates of testing have fallen despite the access remaining steady. Contract tracing efforts and test report turnaround have also improved across the district.

Around half of all ICU beds in the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for less than an eighth of all occupied beds, according to Two Rivers, over 50 percent of all hospital beds in the district are available.

COVID-19 vaccination continues to be provided through private clinics, hospitals and Vaccines for Children clinics. Over 7,000 residents of the district have received two doses of the vaccine as of Feb. 23, representing 9.5 percent of the eligible population.

To date, Two River district residents have received over 21,500 doses of the vaccine. Average daily doses given peaked on Feb. 14, before dropping due to the bitterly cold temperatures, currently, around 500 doses are being administered every day.