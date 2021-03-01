Two Rivers further lowers their COVID-19 risk dial, over 7,000 have received their vaccinations

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district was further downgraded into the ‘moderate’ risk last week.
Two Rivers said test positivity ratios remain low for all counties in the district, despite a brief rise in cases last week. Rates of testing have fallen despite the access remaining steady. Contract tracing efforts and test report turnaround have also improved across the district.
Around half of all ICU beds in the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for less than an eighth of all occupied beds, according to Two Rivers, over 50 percent of all hospital beds in the district are available.
COVID-19 vaccination continues to be provided through private clinics, hospitals and Vaccines for Children clinics. Over 7,000 residents of the district have received two doses of the vaccine as of Feb. 23, representing 9.5 percent of the eligible population.
To date, Two River district residents have received over 21,500 doses of the vaccine. Average daily doses given peaked on Feb. 14, before dropping due to the bitterly cold temperatures, currently, around 500 doses are being administered every day.
In the Lexington urban area, daily case counts and positivity rates remain low after a month of declining case numbers. Between January and February, Overton seemed to report a surge in cases, but Two Rivers said this is probably exaggerated because of the lower population numbers.
In the Kearney urban area, daily case counts and test positivity rates rose slightly in the last week, after a month of dropping numbers. During the first two months of the year, Gibbon is reporting a small localized outbreak, while an earlier case surge in Axtell seems to have subsided.
The Holdrege urban area is also reporting lower daily case counts after the past month of declining cases. Case counts in the city of Holdrege itself continues to remain low following the past months trend.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,991 total cases, 9,305 of which are no longer symptomatic and 114 deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hover in the mid-hundreds, on Monday morning there were 151 active hospitalizations in Nebraska.
Around 9.7 percent of the eligible population has completed both rounds of their vaccinations thanks to combined statewide efforts. So far, 531,205 vaccines have been allocated, while 426,471 have been administered, over 80 percent.
On Feb. 28, there were 193 new virus cases reported across Nebraska, the last week saw an average of 277 new cases per day, a decrease of 34 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
Nebraska has now reported a total of 200,848 cases, 154,909 of which have recovered and 2,082 new deaths.
Case numbers have remain around as low as they have been since late October in the United States, after six weeks of rapid improvement, there are signs that reports of new infections are leveling off, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
The county has surpassed 500,000 total deaths in the past days, a higher total than all American service members killed during World War II over a span of five years. Flags were recently lowered to half-staff in Nebraska to commemorate those who have died due to the pandemic.
More than 70 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States. As supply has increased, so has the eligibility of those who can receive it in several states.