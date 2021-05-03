Two Rivers district’s COVID-19 risk dial continues to fluctuate in the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to fluctuate within the ‘moderate’ level, it was slightly lowered this last week.

According to Two Rivers a little over seven cases per day were recorded in the district in the past week, a test positivity rate of 5 percent, excluding long term care facilities. Positive cases are more likely to be clustered within small communities with a history of close contact.

Testing utilization and availability continues to drop across the district; TestNebraska only conducted 74 tests over the past week.

COVID-19 related hospital admissions have remained below three percent for the past two weeks, while ICU bed availability has fluctuated between one third to half of the district’s total capacity.

As of April 26, 39.7 percent of the district’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to Two Rivers. In general, older residents are more likely to be vaccinated compared to younger residents. However, universal availability to all over the age of 16 has shown a concomitant increase in utilization.

Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties are on track to fully vaccinate over half of the 40-64 year old population in the coming weeks.