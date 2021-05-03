Two Rivers district’s COVID-19 risk dial continues to fluctuate in the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department continues to fluctuate within the ‘moderate’ level, it was slightly lowered this last week.
According to Two Rivers a little over seven cases per day were recorded in the district in the past week, a test positivity rate of 5 percent, excluding long term care facilities. Positive cases are more likely to be clustered within small communities with a history of close contact.
Testing utilization and availability continues to drop across the district; TestNebraska only conducted 74 tests over the past week.
COVID-19 related hospital admissions have remained below three percent for the past two weeks, while ICU bed availability has fluctuated between one third to half of the district’s total capacity.
As of April 26, 39.7 percent of the district’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to Two Rivers. In general, older residents are more likely to be vaccinated compared to younger residents. However, universal availability to all over the age of 16 has shown a concomitant increase in utilization.
Dawson, Buffalo and Phelps counties are on track to fully vaccinate over half of the 40-64 year old population in the coming weeks.
The decline in overall vaccination first doses given across the district in April, especially among 16-29 and 30-49 year olds is concerning, according to Two Rivers. The rate of younger persons availing the vaccine in April is lower than of seniors aged 65 years and over in January-February.
So far, 39 percent of Dawson County and 38 percent of Gosper County eligible populations and have been fully vaccinated.
Two Rivers said the decrease of the risk dial was due to expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing positivity rates and the lowered mortality rates, especially in the last eight weeks.
To date, Two Rivers has recorded 10,559 new cases, 10,191 of which are no longer symptomatic. There have been 119 deaths in the district since March 2020.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations across Nebraska saw a spike across most of April, increasing to the 160s for most of the month. As May starts, these numbers have decreased into the 130s. As of Monday morning, there were 135 active hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations are down 20 percent from the last two weeks.
On May 1, there were 64 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The case average has dropped 38 percent over the last two weeks.
On the vaccination front, 44 percent of Nebraska’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
To date, 220,225 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nebraska, as well as 170,709 recoveries and 2,245 deaths.
Looking at the United States as a whole, case numbers are starting to drop again after a month of stagnation, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, the pace of vaccination has slowed somewhat in recent days.