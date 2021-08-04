Two Rivers district man dies of COVID-19, 121st death in the region

KEARNEY — A man in his 80s died of COVID-19, this is the 121st person to die of the virus in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since recording keeping began in March 2020.

The death was announced Tuesday by Two Rivers, this is the first COVID-19 death in the area recorded since the spring.

The death occurred amid rising COVID-19 cases across the region, with 105 being reported in the last two weeks. Positivity rates conducted outside of residential and long term care facilities is over 10 percent, the first time since March 2021.

Two Rivers reports a majority of the cases in the district are the Delta variant of COVID-19, which seems to result in severe illness in younger people as compared to earlier. Two Rivers state that higher cases detected among those under 40 is a cause for concern as this age group is less likely to be vaccinated.

Across the district, COVID-19 related bed occupancy is at 13, with two people currently on ventilator support. This is the highest number the district has seen in the last five months, according to Two Rivers.

As of July 27, just under 39 percent of the district’s population has been fully vaccinated, around 50 percent of the adult population, over 18 years, has been fully vaccinated.