Two Rivers discontinuing COVID-19 risk dial

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) is discontinuing the risk dial, which has been published weekly since August 19, 2020.

The risk dial reported new case numbers, disease progression analysis and an assessment of risk in the health district. “Risk Dial publication has been suspended for the time being to reflect the reduced hospitalization rates for COVID patients in TRPHD.

Historically, dial publication was governed by disease incidence statistics as well as morbidity outcomes. The newer approach gives greater weight to current hospitalization and consequent surge in local health facilities. ICU bed availability less than 15% and medical/surgical bed availability less than 20% will automatically trigger publication of the next iteration of the report,” states Aravind Menon, Epidemiologist.

Over 95 separate reports were published in two years – reports were released every week except for a brief period in mid-2021 and a bi-weekly report from May this year.

Reports were accompanied by separate citywide reports and later, weekly vaccination updates that described the COVID vaccine coverage and uptake in the district.

All prior reports are available at https://trphd.ne.gov/covid19/weekly-reports.html and detailed discussion of the process is available in the COVID report published 2021 https://tinyurl.com/yjbujru6

Going forward, TRPHD has decided to discontinue weekly publication of the COVID risk and follow up with a risk assessment and detailed communication only if ICU availability drops below 15% or medical/surgical bed availability drops below 20% in the district. TRPHD will continue to monitor COVID incidence internally and communicate with partners regarding emerging areas of interest.

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD