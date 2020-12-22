Two Rivers: Decrease in daily COVID-19 cases in Lexington, ongoing outbreak in Elwood

LEXINGTON — Daily rates of COVID-19 decreased over the past week in the Lexington urban area, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, but cases are rising in Overton and there is an ongoing outbreak in Elwood.

In a weekly report on Dec. 18, Two Rivers stated daily case rates which had begun to rise last week have dropped across all cities in their seven county region, but the decrease has been less dramatic in Lexington.

The Lexington urban area includes, Lexington, Overton, Cozad and Johnson Lake.

Despite the decrease elsewhere, there are rising cases in Overton and an ongoing outbreak in Elwood, which is a cause for concern, according to Two Rivers.

In Dawson County, there are currently 286 active virus cases, Gosper has 27 active cases.

There has been improved ICU availability and lower COVID-19 related medical and surgical bed usage across the hospitals in the region compared to the last four weeks, according to Two Rivers.

Residents are advised to continue to adhere to strict preventive measures, social distancing, correct and consistent masking and hand sanitizing at all times to protect themselves and others, Two Rivers stated.