Two Rivers: COVID-19 vaccine disruption tied heavily to producers and federal allocation

Two Rivers stated they are working with state and federal partners to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine.

“The state’s plan puts individuals in order depending on the amount of contact they will have with those who might be COVID-19 positive,” Two Rivers stated.

“Healthcare providers and residents of long term care facilities are placed first on the list. Starting in the next phase of the plan, individuals who are at the highest risk of the poorest outcome and individuals who have a great deal of contact with the public are addressed,” according to Two Rivers.

“Next, the plan focuses on people who are in congregate living situations, like colleges. Finally, the vaccine will be available to the general public. Once the vaccine is available to the general public, Two Rivers will offer drive through vaccine sites,” Two Rivers stated.

“Right now, children and pregnant women are not included in any phase, because no vaccine candidates are currently being tested in pregnant women, and only one candidate is being tested in children 12 years and older,” according to Two Rivers.

“We fully anticipate being able to vaccinate these populations once the FDA and CDC make the recommendation to do so,” Two Rivers stated.