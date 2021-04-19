Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial slightly decreased as the district leads the state in vaccinations

LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 positivity rates remain low, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial was slightly lowered as over a third of all residents are fully vaccinated.

According to Two Rivers, there has been a recent outbreak of cases in congregate living facilities and positivity rates among older residents have increased. There seems to be an observed uptick in reinfection cases reported to contact tracers.

Meanwhile, testing utilization continues to drop across all seven counties of the district. Testing sites are reassessing routine scheduling due to the drop in demand.

Positivity rates have increased for tests conducted outside of residential facilities, however overall rates remain below 10 percent.

As of April 13, one out of every three eligible residents of the Two Rivers district has been fully vaccinated, they were the first to fully vaccinate a third of their residents and currently lead the state in percentage of vaccinations.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 36.3 percent of the Two Rivers population of 76,116 has been fully vaccinated.