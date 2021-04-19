Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial slightly decreased as the district leads the state in vaccinations

LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 positivity rates remain low, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial was slightly lowered as over a third of all residents are fully vaccinated.
According to Two Rivers, there has been a recent outbreak of cases in congregate living facilities and positivity rates among older residents have increased. There seems to be an observed uptick in reinfection cases reported to contact tracers.
Meanwhile, testing utilization continues to drop across all seven counties of the district. Testing sites are reassessing routine scheduling due to the drop in demand.
Positivity rates have increased for tests conducted outside of residential facilities, however overall rates remain below 10 percent.
As of April 13, one out of every three eligible residents of the Two Rivers district has been fully vaccinated, they were the first to fully vaccinate a third of their residents and currently lead the state in percentage of vaccinations.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 36.3 percent of the Two Rivers population of 76,116 has been fully vaccinated.
As of April 14, 32.3 percent of Dawson County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, in Gosper County, 34.7 percent have received their full doses.
Across the state, 35.9 percent of Nebraska’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
On Monday, April 19, Two Rivers reported 15 new cases on Friday and Saturday, there were no new cases reported on Sunday.
The cases on Friday, April 17 included 10 in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County. On Saturday the cases included four in Buffalo County.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,481 total cases, 10,077 of which are no longer symptomatic and 118 deaths.
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska rose from a low point in mid-March but have now plateaued in the 160s. As of Monday morning, there were 168 active hospitalizations.
The average number of cases reported on April 18 was 307, down 31 percent from the last two weeks.
The country is averaging about 71,000 cases a day, about 16,000 more than a month ago, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, around 700 deaths are being reported most days, the fewest since October, though hospitalizations have been rising slowly in recent days.
More than 3.3 million vaccine doses are being administered on an average day.