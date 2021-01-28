Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial nears ‘moderate’ level after being lowered again

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial, maintained by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, is close to falling into the ‘moderate’ level after being lowered again on Thursday.
Two Rivers cited the fact half of all ICU beds across the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for less than 15 percent of all occupied beds.
Weekly testing numbers have rallied to an extent, but overall testing levels continue to be low, around 60 percent of the number of tests conducted two months previously, according to Two Rivers.
Positivity rates have dropped across almost all seven counties in the district and weekly case counts have shown a decreasing trend across age groups. Contract tracing and follow up has been strengthened and low daily case counts allow for faster outreach and follow up with residents who test positive.
COVID-19 vaccinations have been successfully rolled out across the district since Dec. 15, around 1.7 percent of all eligible people, over 16 years old, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
For these reasons, Two Rivers chose to downgrade the risk dial toward the ‘moderate’ risk this week, but the dial still remains in the ‘elevated’ level. Two Rivers is continuing to monitor for new cases and potential outbreaks across the district.
This week, it was reported two more Dawson County residents had died due to COVID-19, a female in her 70s and another female in her 90s. The death total in the Two Rivers district has now reached 109 since March 2020.
As a state, Nebraska has recorded 1,917 total deaths due to the virus.
To date, Two Rivers has recorded 9,449 total cases, 8,233 of which are no longer symptomatic.
Hospitalizations throughout the state have continued to fall and are now hovering in the mid-300s, on Thursday morning; there were 343 active hospitalizations in Nebraska.
On Wednesday, there were 662 new virus cases reported across the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues, so far, 248,741 total vaccines have been distributed and 153,321 vaccines have been administered. Of these, 119,053 have received their first dose and 34,178 their second dose.
The percentage of the population 16 and older who have completed their vaccinations has now reached 2.3 percent.