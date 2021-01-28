Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial nears ‘moderate’ level after being lowered again

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial, maintained by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, is close to falling into the ‘moderate’ level after being lowered again on Thursday.

Two Rivers cited the fact half of all ICU beds across the district are currently available and COVID-19 related admissions account for less than 15 percent of all occupied beds.

Weekly testing numbers have rallied to an extent, but overall testing levels continue to be low, around 60 percent of the number of tests conducted two months previously, according to Two Rivers.

Positivity rates have dropped across almost all seven counties in the district and weekly case counts have shown a decreasing trend across age groups. Contract tracing and follow up has been strengthened and low daily case counts allow for faster outreach and follow up with residents who test positive.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been successfully rolled out across the district since Dec. 15, around 1.7 percent of all eligible people, over 16 years old, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.