Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial lowered to the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — For the first time since September 2020, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial is now in the ‘moderate’ level, having been downgraded on Thursday.

Citing several reasons, Two Rivers said new cases seem to be emerging in smaller clusters linked by cohabitation, families for example and wider community spread does not seem apparent from contact tracing reports.

The test positivity rate has fallen below 10 percent for residential and non-residential facilities in the last week, according to Two Rivers, non-residential facilities have seen a sustained reduction in cases.

On the hospital front, 50 percent of all ICU beds across the district are available and COVID-19 related admissions account for only 10 percent of all occupied beds, 11 percent of COVID-19 cases are currently on ventilator support, Two Rivers stated.

Over 13,000 vaccines have been given by facilities in the Two Rivers district and 2,700 residents of the district have received two doses, according to Two Rivers, vaccination continues to gather pace as 4.9 percent of all eligible people have received at least one dose, 3.5 percent have received two doses.

Those eligible are advised to contact their physician or Two Rivers for details about registration.