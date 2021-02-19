Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial lowered further into the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district has been downgraded once again this week into the ‘moderate’ level.
The test positivity ratio has fallen below 10 percent for all seven counties in the district for the first time since mid-August. It was noted Buffalo County saw an outbreak of cases in the last week, but they were not due to residential facilities.
Although testing rates have fallen across all the counties, test positivity rates have seemed to have dropped further. Isolated outbreaks continue to be detected in some cities, but disseminated spread seems less prevalent, according to Two Rivers.
COVID-19 vaccination efforts were hampered due to the weather related delays across Nebraska in the past week. However, 12,700 residents of the Two Rivers district have received at least one dose as of last week, over 66 percent of the people vaccinated are 65 years and older. There are around 76,000 residents eligible for the vaccine in the district.
Around half of the ICU
beds across the district are available and COVID-19 related admissions account for only 10 percent of all occupied beds. Only one COVID-19 case in the district is currently on ventilator support, according to Two Rivers.
For these reasons, the risk dial was further downgraded into the ‘moderate’ level this week. Two Rivers continues to monitor new cases and potential outbreaks.
To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,812 total cases, 9,033 of which are no longer symptomatic and 113 deaths.
Hospitalizations throughout the state have been hovering in the high hundreds, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 188 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska.
There were at least 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 311 new cases reported across Nebraska on Wednesday, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map. Over the past week there were an average of 341 new cases reported each day, a decrease of 27 percent compared to two weeks prior.
The vaccination effort across the state is continuing, including two programs, one by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and another by the federal retail and long term care program.
The DHHS program has allocated 317,875 total vaccines, 172,019 people have received their first dose, while 73,995 have received the second dose.
In the federal and long term care program, 90,530 vaccines have been allotted, with 34,614 having received one shot and 22,835 getting their second.
Together these programs have administered 303,463 vaccines and 6.5 percent of 1.48 million people have completed their vaccination regime.
To date, Nebraska has reported 198,042 total cases, 142,336 recoveries and 2,025 deaths.
The United States has averaged around 81,000 new cases a day over the past week, which is the fewest since the beginning of November, locally, cases and hospitalizations increased to their highest levels yet seen during the pandemic.
The U.S. is still averaging more than 2,000 deaths each week and is on pace to reach 500,000 deaths this coming week, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.
It was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by one year during the first half of 2020, a fall this large has not been seen since World War II. The number fell from 78.8 in 2019 to 77.8.
The pace of vaccination has nearly doubled in the last month, but bitterly cold winter weather and snow storms caused shipment delays and forced some vaccination sites to close, especially in the South and Midwest, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.