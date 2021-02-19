Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial lowered further into the ‘moderate’ level

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 risk dial for the Two Rivers Public Health Department district has been downgraded once again this week into the ‘moderate’ level.

The test positivity ratio has fallen below 10 percent for all seven counties in the district for the first time since mid-August. It was noted Buffalo County saw an outbreak of cases in the last week, but they were not due to residential facilities.

Although testing rates have fallen across all the counties, test positivity rates have seemed to have dropped further. Isolated outbreaks continue to be detected in some cities, but disseminated spread seems less prevalent, according to Two Rivers.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts were hampered due to the weather related delays across Nebraska in the past week. However, 12,700 residents of the Two Rivers district have received at least one dose as of last week, over 66 percent of the people vaccinated are 65 years and older. There are around 76,000 residents eligible for the vaccine in the district.

Around half of the ICU

beds across the district are available and COVID-19 related admissions account for only 10 percent of all occupied beds. Only one COVID-19 case in the district is currently on ventilator support, according to Two Rivers.