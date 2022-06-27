Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial increases for second week in a row

LEXINGTON — After holding steady for the past several weeks, the Two Rivers Public Health Department increased their COVID-19 risk dial for the second week in a row, but it still remains in the ‘low’ category.

There were 507 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers district between May 25 and June 22, a quarter of all tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past month have been positive, according to Two Rivers.

Last week, there were 142 new cases reported and five residential facilities have reported new COVID-19 cases among staff and or residents. The overall test positivity rate last week was almost 20 percent.

As of Wednesday, June 22, 25 percent of ICU beds and 36 percent of medical and surgical beds in the district were available. There are three COVID patients currently admitted to the ICU, an increase of two from the last week, one of them is currently being maintained by a ventilator.

So far, there have been 206 COVID-19 deaths in the district.

To date, 53 percent of the total population of the Two Rivers district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, 49 percent of those have received at least one booster shot and three quarters of those are aged 60 or over.

Two Rivers announced on Thursday, that COVID-19 vaccines are available for any person 6 months old or older. Parents are able to bring children to any regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The initial shipments of these vaccines are distributed through population-based allocations. Two Rivers will work with vaccine providers to ensure easy access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the district.

“We encourage all citizens who are eligible to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. In addition, keep some a- home test kits on hand and to test if you experience any symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” recommends Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director. Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the TRPHD office and various locations in the district.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers continues to offer COVID-19 testing at their office in Kearney, 516 W. 11th St. Testing is offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Those interested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

“For these reasons, the risk dial is raised compared to the previous week, however it is still within the ‘low risk’ (green) zone. The dial reflects steadily rising COVID incidence and increased COVID-related morbidity events across the district,” per Two Rivers.

Taking a national look, “With daily cases largely flat throughout the month of June, the national outlook remains stable in the United States, though there are fluctuations attributable to delays in COVID-19 reporting over summer holidays,” according to the New York Times.

“Many states did not report COVID-19 data over the Juneteenth holiday weekend. Still, the number of new known cases announced each day in the U.S. remains close to 100,000,” per the New York Times.

“Hospitalizations are largely unaffected by delays in official reporting over holidays, and they have remained steady in recent weeks. Around 30,000 people are in American hospitals with coronavirus on an average day — a figure that has stayed mostly consistent since the start of the month,” the New York Times state, “Daily deaths from COVID also remains level. Roughly 300 deaths are currently announced each day, a fraction of the thousands seen daily during the winter Omicron peak.”