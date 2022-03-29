Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial drops into “low risk” zone as fewer cases are recorded

LEXINGTON — For the first time since the summer of 2021, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial has fallen into the “low risk” as reported case numbers continue to fall.

There were just 33 COVID-19 cases reported in the Two Rivers district between March 16 and March 22. Test positivity rates for all tests are below two percent. When considering tests outside of residential facilities, the positivity rate is under five percent, the first time since July 2021.

Test positivity rates and weekly case counts have dropped to levels comparable to June 2021, before the onset of the delta variant wave in the district, according to Two Rivers.

According to the Nebraska Public Health Atlas, Dawson County has recorded around five cases and reinfections in the past two weeks, Gosper County has only seen around one.

As of March 22, 52 percent of the total population of the district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Booster doses of vaccines are recommended at five months after second dose (Pfizer/ Moderna) or two months after the first dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Half of TRPHD’s total population has either received a booster dose or are within the two or five-month interval after a vaccine dose,” Two Rivers stated.

As of Tuesday, March 22, 53.7 percent of Dawson County and 48.2 percent of Gosper County’s total populations are fully vaccinated.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or TRPHD. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers vaccination clinics accept walk-in customers and will provide appropriate vaccine dose as indicated.

As of Wednesday morning, over 20 percent of the ICU beds and 35 percent of the medical/surgical beds in the district were available. Only one ICU bed is occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

Two Rivers continues to offer testing at their Kearney office at 516 W. 11th St. Testing times are Monday and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those interested are required to register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.

For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week to the ‘low risk’ (green) zone. The dial reflects falling test positivity rates, improved ICU bed availability and lowered COVID-related morbidity across the district.

Statewide, active COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to fall. As of Thursday, March 24, there were 98 hospitalizations. The last time there were fewer than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska was July 2021, before the delta variant hit the area.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 67.7 percent of Nebraska’s population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated. 6.3 percent are partially vaccinated.

To date, there have been 477,151 total positive cases and reinfections and 3,349 deaths in Nebraska.

Nationally, “Reports of new coronavirus cases in the United States are still declining, though the pace of improvement has slowed in recent days,” per the New York Times, “Coronavirus hospitalizations also continue to fall. In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have decreased by 39 percent to around 20,000 per day.”

“Fewer than 1,000 deaths are currently being reported each day, the lowest daily average since before Omicron took hold. More than 970,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the United States,” according to the New York Times.