Two Rivers: COVID-19 daily rates remain at roughly the same level in Lexington

Last Thursday, Two Rivers also pushed the risk dial deeper back into the ‘elevated’ level for several reasons.

Two Rivers contact tracing have reported positive cases across multiple age groups which might be linked to family clusters in the past two weeks and might be a sign smaller outbreaks due to holiday travel, Two Rivers is closely monitoring cases.

Overall, tests for the district are about 50 percent the number two months previous, but weekly positivity rates have increased across the district, including both residential facilities, as well as among the general population, Two Rivers stated.

“Although testing availability remains steady across the district, uptake of TestNebraska and private testing services is considerably lower than earlier. Weekly testing numbers for TestNebraska as well as private facilities are 23 percent and 28 percent of their 4-week average,” according to Two Rivers.

Occupancy remains steady across hospitals in the Two Rivers district. Currently, around 40 percent of ICU beds and about 50 percent of all medical and surgical beds across the district are available; COVID19 accounts for less than a 20 percent of patients occupying these.