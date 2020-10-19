Two Rivers confirms 103 COVID-19 cases Friday, 72 over the weekend

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed over 100 new COVID-19 cases on Friday alone, one of the highest daily reports since March. There were four more deaths in Buffalo County due to the virus.

Cases confirmed on Friday, Oct. 16

Buffalo County – 62

Dawson County – 17

Phelps County – 13

Kearney County – 5

Franklin County – 4

Gosper County – 2

Cases confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 17

Phelps County- 14

Buffalo County – 10

Dawson County – 4

Harlan County – 1

Kearney County – 1

Cases confirmed on Sunday, Oct. 18

Buffalo County – 30

Kearney County – 4

Dawson County – 3

Harlan County – 3

Franklin County – 2

On Friday, Two Rivers also reported four more people in Buffalo County had died due to the virus, bringing the total up to 31. The deceased included a male in his 80s and three males in their 70s.

According to Two Rivers, there are 400 actives virus cases in Buffalo County, with 664 reported in the last month. The total for the county has reached 1,551.