Two Rivers announces delayed vaccine shipment and planned start of vaccination of education tier

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department encourages continued patience with all community vaccinators as the state’s vaccine shipment was delayed this last week due to severe weather and electrical system outages across the Midwest. As of press time, Two Rivers has not yet received notification of when this last week’s planned vaccine allocation will arrive.

Two Rivers is excited to announce the start of vaccination for the education prioritized tier this next week utilizing up to 10% of the district allocation. This transition is being made based on a current assessment of near completion of First Responders (police and fire fighters), Child and Adult Protection Workers, Utilities Workers, and Corrections and Homeless Shelter Staff. While this tier will be starting this next week, it expected to continue for at least 6-8 weeks based on current district allocations. Two Rivers in partnership with local healthcare systems, clinics and pharmacies will be vaccinating educators. All educators will be scheduled through their administrative contacts, separate from the district waiting list. The education tier is prioritized in the following order: public schools, private schools, higher education (Colleges and Universities), and licensed childcare providers.