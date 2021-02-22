Two Rivers announces delayed vaccine shipment and planned start of vaccination of education tier

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department encourages continued patience with all community vaccinators as the state’s vaccine shipment was delayed this last week due to severe weather and electrical system outages across the Midwest. As of press time, Two Rivers has not yet received notification of when this last week’s planned vaccine allocation will arrive.
Two Rivers is excited to announce the start of vaccination for the education prioritized tier this next week utilizing up to 10% of the district allocation. This transition is being made based on a current assessment of near completion of First Responders (police and fire fighters), Child and Adult Protection Workers, Utilities Workers, and Corrections and Homeless Shelter Staff. While this tier will be starting this next week, it expected to continue for at least 6-8 weeks based on current district allocations. Two Rivers in partnership with local healthcare systems, clinics and pharmacies will be vaccinating educators. All educators will be scheduled through their administrative contacts, separate from the district waiting list. The education tier is prioritized in the following order: public schools, private schools, higher education (Colleges and Universities), and licensed childcare providers.
Two Rivers continues to work closely with and prioritize up to 95% of vaccine to local healthcare systems, clinics and pharmacies to vaccinate citizens in Phase 1B. Planning continues surrounding establishment of mass vaccination sites if sufficient vaccine supplies are received by the district. Two Rivers continues to monitor access to care in vaccine administration for potential disparities and inequities.
Phase 1B includes individuals who are 65+ in age and people with underlying conditions, first responders (police and fire fighters), Child and Adult Protection Workers, Utilities Workers, Corrections and Homeless Shelter Staff and Educators. Two Rivers is prioritizing a minimum of 9 out of every 10 doses to the 65+ population, at highest risk for severe complications from COVID19. The remaining 10% of district allocations are distributed to lower tier prioritized Phase 1B individuals.
Two Rivers encourages all citizens to continue to follow public health guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19. Prevention methods include wearing a mask in public, maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others not in our household, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands often and staying home when we are sick.