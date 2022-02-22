Two River risk dial falls as COVID-19 cases have dropped for fourth consecutive week

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial level dropped yet again as case numbers have fallen for a fourth consecutive week.

There were 175 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department between Feb. 9-15. Positive cases have been declining by 35-55 percent every week since Jan. 19.

Test positivity rates are under 20 percent in every county and as low as 14 percent in Buffalo County, which accounts for around 65 percent of the tests conducted in non-long term care facilities in the past week. Positivity rates have fallen across all age groups in the last month, according to Two Rivers.

According to the Nebraska Public Health Atlas, over the past two weeks Dawson County saw around 40 cases, while Gosper County had around three.

There were three additional COVID-19 related deaths reported last week, the total toll in the district has now risen to 200.

As of Feb. 15, just over 51 percent of the total population of the district has received the minimum prescribed dose of a COVID-19

vaccine. According to Two Rivers, vaccination rates have changed little for several months, likely predictive of long-term trends.

Dawson County continues to have the highest amount of its population fully vaccinated, 52.9 percent, Gosper County’s amount is 47.8 percent as of Feb. 15.

Two Rivers reminds people the risk of hospitalization or serious illness following infection is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 15, there were seven ICU beds, out of a total of 33, available across the district. Over 40 percent of these beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

Two Rivers continues to hold COVID-19 testing at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. To get tested, register at www.trphd.org for scheduling.

“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week in the ‘elevated’ (orange) zone. The dial reflects the continued drop in new COVID cases, falling test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability,” according to Two Rivers.

The number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska continues to fall. As of Thursday, Feb. 17, there were 380 active hospitalizations. This figure peaked in late January, when there were 767 hospitalizations, but the numbers have been falling quickly throughout February.

So far, 67 percent of Nebraska’s total population over the age of five has been fully vaccinated, 6.5 percent have been partially vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, there have been 452,601 total positive cases and 3,192 deaths in the state.

Looking nationally, “New coronavirus cases have declined more than 80 percent from their peak in mid-January. Still, daily case reports remain well above 100,000 per day,” the New York Times stated, “About 85,000 people with the virus are hospitalized nationwide. This number, as well as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, has fallen by more than 30 percent in the last two weeks.”

“After several weeks of rapid growth, death reports have also begun a modest downturn. Around 2,300 deaths are reported each day, a decrease of more than 10 percent since the start of the month,” according to the New York Times, “Cases are currently declining in every U.S. state. In all but four states, reports of new infections are down by 50 percent or more in the last two weeks.”