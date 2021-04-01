Two pickup accident near Lexington sends five to the hospital, Highway 30 traffic diverted

LEXINGTON — A two pickup accident at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 30 during Thursday afternoon sent five to the hospital and traffic had to be diverted from the area.

On Thursday, April 1, at 3:25 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Airport Rd. and Highway 30 for the report of a two vehicle accident.

On scene, a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with heavy front end damage, was blocking the eastbound lane facing east. Another pickup, a Ford F-150, with heavy left rear side damage, was resting off the roadway near Highway 30 and the railroad crossing.

LVFD members arrived on scene with two ambulances and a grass rig.

Traffic had to be temporarily diverted on Highway 30 away from the area while the pickups were towed away.

Assistant Rescue Chief Rex Adams said five people were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center with unknown injuries.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision; they were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.