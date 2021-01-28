 Skip to main content
Two more Dawson County residents die of COVID-19, 26 new cases reported Wednesday
Two more Dawson County residents die of COVID-19, 26 new cases reported Wednesday

COVID-19 virus
File photo

LEXINGTON — Two more additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department and 26 new cases were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The deaths included two Dawson County women, one in her 70s and on in her 90s. The death total in the Two Rivers district has now reached 109 since March 2020.

There were also 26 new cases reported, 11 in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, four in Phelps County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 virus related deaths across the state Wednesday.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 9,449 total cases, 8,233 of which are no longer symptomatic.

