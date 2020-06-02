LEXINGTON — City of Lexington employees gathered at the Glenn Hawks Community Service building to celebrate the retirement of two long time employees.
Ray Bonsack has worked 22 years for the city and took care of street maintenance while running the street sweeper. He said he started working for the city originally because of the benefits the job provided and said he will miss the friends he has made over the years.
Gary Glaze started working for the city in 2003 and has worked in the water department for 16 years. He said he will miss the people he has worked with after his retirement.
