Two Lexington men charged with first degree murder in drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser

Keyser’s iPhone was collected as evidence, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found several bullet holes at the residence Keyser was found in front of, as well as the neighbor’s home. Two more bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked along West Ninth, according to court records. No brass ammunition casings were located at the scene.

Police say security camera footage from Casey’s showed Saenz-Gonzalez and Hernandez-Corona entering the North Adams Casey’s General Store at 1:31 a.m. Keyser entered the store at 1:33 a.m.

After an encounter with Hernandez-Corona, Keyser began to walk back to West Ninth Street.

Lexington officers gave the men’s iPhones to Investigator Dan Warrington with the Kearney Police Department, who has technology to perform forensic downloads of cellphone data.

Keyser’s cellphone had a health application that recorded his steps and distance traveled, as well as a time and date stamp associated with the information. According to that data, after leaving Casey’s, Keyser walked 300 meters to West Ninth Street, arriving at 1:44 a.m. After this, there was no health or phone activity.

Based on this information and the report of the gunshot at 1:47 a.m., it is believed Keyser was killed around this time.