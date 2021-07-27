 Skip to main content
Two Lexington males arrested for the drive-by shooting death of Marcus Keyser
Two Lexington males arrested for the drive-by shooting death of Marcus Keyser

  • Updated
Double mugshots

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona

LEXINGTON — Two Lexington males have been arrested in the drive-by shooting death of Marcus Keyser that occurred on July 6.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez, 19, was arrested at 1007 North Madison in Lexington by the Lexington Police Department at approximately 4 p.m., on July 26.

Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, was apprehended at approximately 6:10 p.m. at Plum Creek Parkway and Prospect Road by law Enforcement from the Lexington Police, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Both were arrested for first degree murder, a Class 1A felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

On July 6 at approximately 2 a.m., law enforcement from the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of W 9th in Lexington, Nebraska.   Law enforcement did not locate any activity as reported in the 800 block at that time.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., Medical Rescue was dispatched to 800 W. 9th for an unresponsive male lying on the ground.  This male subject, 23 year old Marcus S. Keyser, was pronounced deceased at that time.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez 
Francisco Hernandez-Corona

Francisco Hernandez-Corona 
