ELWOOD — Two men died as the result of a head on collision that occurred south of Elwood during the evening of Thursday, May 25.

At 5:06 p.m., the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office and Elwood Fire and Rescue responded to a call for assistance in reference to a two vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 283, around 1,000 feet south of mile marker 137, according to Gosper County Sheriff Jesse Naputi.

A head on collision had taken place and involved two adult males. Both men were administered emergency medical assistance, but succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Gosper County coroner, Naputi said.

The drivers killed as a result of the accident were identified as 52-year-old Aureliano J. Macias of North Platte and 58-year-old Glen H. Wolf of Omaha.

Elwood Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation officers assisted with emergency safety and traffic control operations.