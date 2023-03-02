LEXINGTON — Recently two Dawson County 4-H Shooting Spots Club members competed in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl.

Nearly 450 individuals from 40 states competed in this virtual quiz bowl. The students were given a link to the quiz online and were allowed to take the test over a five-day period.

The Shooting Sports Bowl Quiz covered all shooting sports disciplines and scores were configured by the correct number of answers and the time it took to complete the quiz. The average time it took to finish the quiz was an hour depending on the participants’ knowledge.

Beckett Anderson of Gothenburg placed fifth in the Intermediate division. Anderson’s overall National individual placing was 20th.

Eighth grader, Wesley Thompson of Lexington, received sixth place in the Intermediate division. Thompson placed 22nd in the National ranking.

Dawson County Shooting Sports 4-H Club leader, Mike Wolff said, “Congratulations to these two for their hard work and dedication!”