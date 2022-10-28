Two Dawson County natives named to 2022 Aksarben Royal Court

OMAHA — Two Dawson County natives were named to the 2022 Aksarben Royal Court and will formally be presented at the Aksarben Ball on Oct. 29 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Mekenzie Phillips Beattie, daughter of Shana and Bart Beattie of Sumner and Mollie Madison Rowe, daughter of Sheila and Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake were named as princesses in the court.

“I am very humbled to be selected as an Aksarben Princess for the 2022 Ball. In the past, my family has received the 100 Year Farm Family Award. My family has also participated in both the agricultural and fundraising sides of Aksarben,” Mollie Rowe said.

“My dad served on the Floor Committee for several years and my older sister, Ellie, was also selected to be a princess back in 2019, however she had a scheduling conflict. Since I will be finishing my undergraduate degree from UNL in May, it has been really eye-opening to meet different leaders throughout the state,” Rowe said.

“I have been able to see firsthand how they have given back to a state and an organization that has provided them with so much, and it is something I also hope to do in the future. I have also enjoyed meeting other Royal Court Members my age from all across Nebraska,” said Rowe.

“As much of an honor as it to participate in the Aksarben Ball this year, it is ultimately about fundraising, as the Foundation awards over $1.5 million in needs-based scholarships annually,” concluded Rowe.

The Aksarben Court was officially introduced Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Hilton Omaha. Pages and Standard Bearers were introduced in the morning during the Royal Court Brunch and Princesses, Escorts and Court of Honor members were introduced in the evening during the Royal Court Welcome dinner.

Jeffrey Taxman, who has announced the Court each year since 1989 reprised his role announcing the Royal Court at each event.

Since 1895, Aksarben has been honoring individuals who have excelled in one of 10 categories that include: agriculture, arts, business and industry, community service, education, philanthropy, professions, public service, sports or service to youth. The award, known as the Court of Honor, is one of Aksarben’s oldest and most prestigious awards.