Try local beer, wine and spirits at the Platte River Migration Fest in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Just as the Sandhill Cranes are migrating through the area, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to migrate to Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery and try beer, wine and spirits from four different breweries, wineries and distilleries.

The Platte River Migration Fest will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Mac’s Creek, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said.

If the event sounds familiar, it was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020, just before the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

Heinemann said the prior Chamber Director, Sarah Neben, had worked to organize the event with Mac’s Creek. Discussions for hosting an event like this stretched back to 2017, the idea was to host local breweries, distilleries and wineries but where to hold the event had been in question.

Then Barry McFarland, with Mac’s Creek, offered their space and their expertise with handling special designated liquor licenses.

"The Platte River Migration Fest has been in the works for several years. The Chamber approached us in 2020 at the winery and brewery about an event they thought might be a great way to bring people into our community during the Crane Migration that happens throughout the area,” McFarland said.

“We thought it was a great idea to expose people to many of our area's great breweries and distilleries in one location. Unfortunately everything shut down due to COVID-19 and we were not able to host it in 2020 or 2021. We are more than thrilled that this year looks to be the year that this event kicks off. What a great way to spend a Saturday while helping the Chamber raise funds for the great work they do in Lexington! It is a win-win event for everyone!" McFarland concluded.

So now, two years after it was originally scheduled to occur, the Platte River Migration Fest is just around the corner. Locals and area visitors alike are invited to take part in beer, wine and spirits tastings as well as enjoying local food and live music.

The four different buisnesses taking part include Canyon Lakes Brewing Company of Johnson Lake, Kinkaider Brewery & Sideshow Spirits of Broken Bow, the Upper Room Brewery of Kearney and Mac’s Creek of Lexington.

The cost of entry is $20 per person and will provide 10 tastings of any craft they wish to try, as well as a complimentary tasting glass which can be taken home by patrons.

S.A.M Que BBQ and Madeline’s Café and Bakery will have food and dessert available for additional purchase.

Live music will be provided by Formerly Three from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from the website, Eventbrite, the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and their website, Heinemann said. Purchase of advanced tickets is welcomed by the Chamber so an accurate count of attendees can be prepared. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event.

Heinemann said the goal of the event is to bring in not only locals, but people who are visiting the area to witness the Sandhill Crane migration. She said Lexington is located in a 200 mile stretch of the Platte River where the cranes famously migrate through each year.

Heinemann thanked Mac’s Creek for hosting the event and helping prepare the liquor licenses; the participating businesses; Lexington Tourism; their exclusive sponsors, Platte Valley Auto, Lexington Regional Health Center and Heartland Chevrolet and Buick and all the volunteers.