Troopers On patrol for impaired drivers over Memorial Day weekend

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working overtime across the state during Memorial Day weekend. The annual Click It or Ticket initiative continues until Sunday, June 5.

“Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season for many across the country,” said Captain Tyler Schmidt, Commander of Troop D – based in North Platte. “As summer vacations rev up, let’s have a good start to this summer driving season with a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

In addition to the Click It or Ticket effort, troopers will also be taking part in localized enforcement operations focused on impaired driving. Troopers in Troop D, based in North Platte, will be performing high-visibility and saturation patrols. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

All motorists are encouraged to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, wear your seat belt, and always drive sober. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.