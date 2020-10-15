 Skip to main content
Troopers find 60 LBs of marijuana in Dawson County traffic stop near Darr
DARR — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Darr.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion fail to signal a turn after it exited I-80 at mile marker 231. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana contained in bags in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Ryan-Goetze, 30, and passenger, Hannah Umpstead, 24, both of Denver, Colo., were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Both persons were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

